Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.62

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.62 and traded as low as $17.48. Deutsche Börse shares last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 213,181 shares changing hands.

DBOEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Deutsche Börse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Deutsche Börse from €198.00 ($215.22) to €202.00 ($219.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut Deutsche Börse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deutsche Börse to €197.70 ($214.89) in a report on Friday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.86.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

