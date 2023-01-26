DigiByte (DGB) Market Capitalization Tops $177.42 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DigiByte has traded 21% higher against the dollar. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $177.42 million and approximately $6.59 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,063.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000373 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.96 or 0.00381385 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015645 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.60 or 0.00748349 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00095501 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.07 or 0.00576978 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001130 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004362 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00187321 BTC.
DigiByte Coin Profile
DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,973,987,703 coins. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
