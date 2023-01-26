Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Short Interest Up 294.1% in January

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 294.1% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE EIC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.01. 49,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,102. Eagle Point Income has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.12.
Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Point Income by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 134,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Point Income by 30.8% during the third quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 51,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 12,099 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Eagle Point Income by 31.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Point Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000.
About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.
