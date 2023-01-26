Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 64.8% from the December 31st total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 9.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 16.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 20.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 313.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 17.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $10.63. 36,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,737. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $12.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.77.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

