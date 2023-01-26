eCash Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $700.35 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. eCash has a market capitalization of $700.35 million and $34.46 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, eCash has traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,179.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.29 or 0.00570698 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00178336 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00044640 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000671 BTC.
eCash Coin Profile
eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,290,254,673,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,290,335,923,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
