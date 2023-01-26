eCash Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $700.35 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. eCash has a market capitalization of $700.35 million and $34.46 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, eCash has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,179.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.29 or 0.00570698 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00178336 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00044640 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000671 BTC.
About eCash
eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,290,254,673,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,290,335,923,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
