Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) shares rose 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.69 and last traded at $64.35. Approximately 44,032 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 42,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eisai from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.
Eisai Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.99.
About Eisai
Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.
