Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) shares rose 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.69 and last traded at $64.35. Approximately 44,032 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 42,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.50.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eisai from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.99.

Eisai ( OTCMKTS:ESALY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. Eisai had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eisai Co., Ltd. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

