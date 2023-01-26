Eleco (LON:ELCO) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $69.53

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 69.53 ($0.86) and traded as high as GBX 73 ($0.90). Eleco shares last traded at GBX 71.50 ($0.89), with a volume of 55,487 shares changing hands.

Eleco Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 69.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 69.23. The company has a market cap of £58.62 million and a P/E ratio of 2,350.00.

About Eleco

Eleco Plc provides software and related services in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, the rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers CAD architecture software under the Arcon Evo; Bidcon, a construction estimating software; IconSystem, a cloud-based collaborative building information management software to record, specify, design, and manage building data; Interiorstudio, a room configuration and visualization interior design software; MarketingManager, which combines product information management and digital asset management to create an effective central database; and Materialo, a flooring visualizer software.

