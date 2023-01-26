Element Pointe Advisors LLC Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,228 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 77,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,162,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. HM Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, First National Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 453 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.39.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $492.26. 472,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,889,739. The company has a market capitalization of $459.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.73 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $518.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $523.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

