Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $32.60- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $32.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $164.00 billion-$164.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.97 billion.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock traded up $17.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $495.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,059,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,928. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $502.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Elevance Health has a 12-month low of $420.73 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The company has a market capitalization of $118.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $576.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $578.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

Elevance Health Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Elevance Health by 72.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. The firm supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey, connecting them to the care, support, and resources they need to lead healthier lives.

