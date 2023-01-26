Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Short Interest Update

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,452,300 shares, a growth of 231.6% from the December 31st total of 1,342,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 767.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EMRAF shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Emera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Emera from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Emera Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EMRAF traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.98. Emera has a 12-month low of $35.24 and a 12-month high of $52.56.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

