Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 1,121 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,746,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $382,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $552,905,000 after acquiring an additional 173,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Truist Financial raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. BNP Paribas raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.52.

PYPL opened at $79.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $90.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.61 and a 200-day moving average of $83.85. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $176.20.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

