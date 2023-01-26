Engine Gaming and Media (CVE:GAME) Trading 1.2% Higher

Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. (CVE:GAME – Get Rating) shares rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.66 and last traded at C$1.66. Approximately 1,608 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 6,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.60 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.12.

Engine Gaming and Media, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of gaming applications. The company provides e-sport or sporting event or tournament services; offers content management system, video software, mobile applications, and e-sports data platform solutions; sources, creates, and places advertising campaigns that run the company's network of publisher sites; and provides installation and website design services, as well as data analysis report delivery services.

