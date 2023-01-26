EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Position Raised by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,044 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in EOG Resources by 38.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,703,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,887 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 22.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,019,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,315 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in EOG Resources by 802.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $275,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in EOG Resources by 25.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,944,716 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.87. The company had a trading volume of 455,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,314. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.45 and its 200 day moving average is $124.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 25.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EOG. Johnson Rice cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.27.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.