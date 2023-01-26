EOS Price Up 12% Over Last 7 Days (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last week, EOS has traded 12% higher against the dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and $150.95 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00004706 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00021141 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004740 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00009348 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004093 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003823 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001373 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,080,937,466 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.