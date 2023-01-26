Ergo (ERG) Price Down 2.9% This Week

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $1.71 or 0.00007474 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $111.58 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,177,763 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

