F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Director William B. Campbell Buys 1,900 Shares

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) Director William B. Campbell acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,631.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,580.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

F.N.B. Price Performance

Shares of F.N.B. stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $13.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,424,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,646. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.75. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

FNB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F.N.B.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in F.N.B. by 72.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.