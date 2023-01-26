Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $19.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $19.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.463 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $697.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Fair Isaac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Fair Isaac from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $647.17.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.5 %

FICO stock traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $646.05. 220,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,219. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $340.48 and a twelve month high of $658.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $608.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $510.29.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56. The company had revenue of $348.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.10 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.12% and a negative return on equity of 51.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.00, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,051,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total transaction of $144,940.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,300.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.00, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,051,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,072 shares of company stock worth $12,180,047. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fair Isaac

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 14.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Stories

