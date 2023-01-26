Fairfield Bush & CO. Sells 1,675 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Fairfield Bush & CO. reduced its stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 21.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $556,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PENN traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.47. 91,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,652. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $51.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.34. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PENN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. CBRE Group cut their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.59.

In other PENN Entertainment news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $4,923,867.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,208,353.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

