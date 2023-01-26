Fairfield Bush & CO. Sells 199 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fairfield Bush & CO. lessened its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $415.01. 45,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,806. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $430.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.57%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,642 shares of company stock worth $11,186,060. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

