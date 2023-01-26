Fairfield Bush & CO. Trims Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fairfield Bush & CO. decreased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 274,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,727,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $614,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.13. The stock had a trading volume of 98,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,243. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $110.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.25.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,747,594 shares of company stock worth $178,182,913 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.70.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

See Also

