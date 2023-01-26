FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC) Short Interest Update

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FalconStor Software Stock Performance

Shares of FALC stock remained flat at $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 404. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20. The company has a market cap of $13.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.71. FalconStor Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47.

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.06 million during the quarter.

FalconStor Software Company Profile

FalconStor Software, Inc provides modernize data backup and archival operations across sites and public clouds, delivering increased data security and providing fast recovery from a ransomware attack while driving down costs. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East, Africa and Other.

