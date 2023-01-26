Financial Contrast: Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) versus Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA)

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) and Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Applied Digital and Clikia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Digital 0 0 7 0 3.00 Clikia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Applied Digital currently has a consensus price target of $6.31, indicating a potential upside of 154.61%. Given Applied Digital’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than Clikia.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

48.4% of Applied Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.9% of Applied Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Applied Digital has a beta of 5.06, indicating that its stock price is 406% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clikia has a beta of 3.04, indicating that its stock price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Digital and Clikia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Digital -145.35% -24.36% -10.76% Clikia N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Applied Digital and Clikia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Digital $8.55 million 27.40 -$23.52 million ($0.50) -4.96 Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

Clikia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied Digital.

Summary

Applied Digital beats Clikia on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corp. operates as a technology company, which engages in the development and operation of data centers which provide computing power. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Clikia

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

