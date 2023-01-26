First National Advisers LLC Takes $144,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First National Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.3% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $454.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $119.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $498.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $474.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on LMT shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $470.88.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.