First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) Stock Price Up 0.1%

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG – Get Rating) rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.70 and last traded at $62.58. Approximately 39,751 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 126,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.51.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.63.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $33,896,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $6,111,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 62,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 31,781 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 79,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

