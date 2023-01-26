First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 2,500.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of FGM stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.47. 255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $52.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.67.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%.
