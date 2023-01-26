First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 2,500.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of FGM stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.47. 255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $52.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.67.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 33.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 327.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 21,595 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000.

