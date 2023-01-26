First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the December 31st total of 88,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGR. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 744.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 87,094 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,889,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the third quarter worth about $724,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the second quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 121.5% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 17,577 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Price Performance

LEGR stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.79. 4,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,983. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.01. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 12 month low of $29.54 and a 12 month high of $44.68.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

