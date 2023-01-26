First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,000 shares, an increase of 2,739.1% from the December 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

FPXI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.17. 17,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,351. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $33.73 and a 52-week high of $53.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.41.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

