Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Short Interest Update

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a decrease of 59.7% from the December 31st total of 82,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 269,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Flame Acquisition

In related news, CEO James C. Flores acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Flame Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Flame Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Flame Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Flame Acquisition by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flame Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Flame Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flame Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Flame Acquisition Company Profile

Shares of FLME traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.14. 123,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,198. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93. Flame Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.16.

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies.

