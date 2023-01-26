Flputnam Investment Management Co. Increases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $11,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth $561,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $2.14 on Thursday, hitting $351.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $384.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $361.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.54. The company has a market capitalization of $334.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.07, for a total value of $2,219,851.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,357,679 shares in the company, valued at $37,422,714,835.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,141 shares of company stock worth $44,151,279. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Argus lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.11.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

