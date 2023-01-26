Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW) Short Interest Update

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 80.9% from the December 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Forafric Global Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AFRIW traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.65. 71,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,606. Forafric Global has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.70.

