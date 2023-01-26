Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,669,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,693 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 0.49% of FOX worth $81,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 34.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 6.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 196.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

FOXA traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.76. The company had a trading volume of 810,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,346. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average of $32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. FOX had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOXA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

