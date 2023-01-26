Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI) Shares Down 0%

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.63 and last traded at $26.71. 146,644 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.72.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 495,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the second quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its holdings in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 123,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 17,535 shares during the period.

