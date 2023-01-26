FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc. Lifted by Cormark (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 23rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.61 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.53. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 13.30%.

SLF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SLF stock opened at $49.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $58.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.95.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLF. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 205.8% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 79,300.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.528 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.53%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

