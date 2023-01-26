G999 (G999) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

G999 (G999) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $10,164.42 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, G999 has traded up 23.8% against the dollar. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00078165 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00056584 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010701 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00025091 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000220 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.