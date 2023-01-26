Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Short Interest Down 95.8% in January

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the December 31st total of 534,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Galantas Gold Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GALKF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.34. 322,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,243. Galantas Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39.

About Galantas Gold

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers. It also produces by-products of silver and lead.

