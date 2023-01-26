Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Lifted to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $47.20 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $49.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Galapagos from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Galapagos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Galapagos from €50.00 ($54.35) to €40.00 ($43.48) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Galapagos from €65.00 ($70.65) to €50.00 ($54.35) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Galapagos from €60.00 ($65.22) to €50.00 ($54.35) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $44.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.17. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $37.24 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11.

Galapagos ( NASDAQ:GLPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $1.50. The business had revenue of $137.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.42 million. Galapagos had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 0.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Galapagos will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Galapagos in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the third quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Galapagos by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Galapagos by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes filgotinib, GLP3667, Toledo program, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

