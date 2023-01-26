Gas (GAS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $149.70 Million

Gas (GAS) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 26th. Gas has a total market cap of $149.70 million and $8.86 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can now be purchased for $2.53 or 0.00011062 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Gas has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002524 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.27 or 0.00405272 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,545.81 or 0.28441569 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.63 or 0.00589312 BTC.
Gas Token Profile
Gas’ genesis date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gas’ official website is neo.org.
Buying and Selling Gas
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars.
