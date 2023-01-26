Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) and IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Critical Survey

Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Rating) and IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Genenta Science and IN8bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genenta Science N/A N/A N/A IN8bio N/A -83.59% -71.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Genenta Science and IN8bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genenta Science 0 0 2 0 3.00 IN8bio 0 1 1 0 2.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Genenta Science presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 257.14%. IN8bio has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 325.00%. Given IN8bio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IN8bio is more favorable than Genenta Science.

0.0% of Genenta Science shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of IN8bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of Genenta Science shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.8% of IN8bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Genenta Science and IN8bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genenta Science N/A N/A -$6.54 million N/A N/A IN8bio N/A N/A -$14.65 million ($1.26) -1.59

Summary

Genenta Science beats IN8bio on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genenta Science

(Get Rating)

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. The company's lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter. It is also developing Temferon for use in the treatment of other solid tumor indications, locally advanced hepatocellular carcinoma, and intra-hepatic cholangiocarcinoma. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About IN8bio

(Get Rating)

IN8bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. It also develops INB-400 and INB-300 that is in preclinical Phase for treatment of various solid tumor cancers. The company was formerly known as Incysus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to IN8bio, Inc. in August 2020. IN8bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

