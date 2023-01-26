General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. General Mills makes up about 1.9% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Down 1.1 %

GIS traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.02. 1,264,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,358,411. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.67 and its 200 day moving average is $79.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,829 shares of company stock worth $9,076,630 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

