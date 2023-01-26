Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.37. 11,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 5,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.
Geodrill Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93.
Geodrill Company Profile
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.
