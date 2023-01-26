Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stake Increased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1,224.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 112,475 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises about 0.3% of Jump Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 64.1% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after buying an additional 55,110 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $229,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 62.0% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 8,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.26. The company had a trading volume of 147,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,975,017. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.94 and a 200 day moving average of $73.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.