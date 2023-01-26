GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) Trading Down 16.1%

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLAE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 16.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 499% from the average daily volume of 17 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

GlassBridge Enterprises Stock Down 16.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

About GlassBridge Enterprises

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates an asset management business in the United States. It offers investment advisory services to third party investors through managed funds, as well as separate managed accounts. The company was formerly known as Imation Corp. and changed its name to GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc in February 2017.

