Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 226,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in Mondelez International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its position in Mondelez International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 15.3% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 78,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 16.1% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 102,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after buying an additional 14,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.57. 1,705,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,288,895. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $88.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $68.81.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

