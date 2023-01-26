Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Stock Holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,053 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.33% of DigitalOcean worth $11,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOCN. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 136.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 253.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 64.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

Shares of DigitalOcean stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $28.20. The stock had a trading volume of 286,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,570. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $66.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $152.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.13 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.46.

Insider Activity at DigitalOcean

In related news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $512,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,054 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,981.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $512,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,054 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,981.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $56,026.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DigitalOcean Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.