Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 13,722 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 13,722 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $11,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 669,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $148,535,000 after buying an additional 52,481 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 36.4% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.9% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $49,271,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC traded down $4.15 on Thursday, hitting $238.82. 751,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,150. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.89. The firm has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $291.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.86.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

