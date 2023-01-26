Glenview Trust Co Acquires 340 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $109.97 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $115.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.92.

