Glenview Trust Co Sells 551 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Zoetis by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,198,000 after acquiring an additional 736,720 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 359.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,932,000 after acquiring an additional 721,600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 240.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 940,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,479,000 after acquiring an additional 664,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,645,000 after acquiring an additional 527,760 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS opened at $165.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $205.30. The company has a market cap of $77.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.80 and its 200 day moving average is $156.70.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

