Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Trading Down 5.5%

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Rating) fell 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.83 and last traded at $5.86. 69,764 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 113,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.
Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Trading Down 5.5 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79.
