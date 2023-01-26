Grin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $861,031.45 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last week, Grin has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $6.66 million and approximately $861,031.45 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0678 or 0.00000296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,905.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.96 or 0.00379631 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00015956 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.54 or 0.00740195 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00094644 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.67 or 0.00583598 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00196712 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

